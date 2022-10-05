Mathura (UP): Uttar Pradesh Hindu seer Mahant Phooldol Maharaj, accused of sending obscene pictures to a woman, Tuesday refuted the charges and said that she was blackmailing him. The Mahant, in his police complaint, accused the woman of demanding Rs 10 lakh through her accomplice.

He alleged that the two sent him the pictures and later demanded Rs 10 lakh from him as 'Dakshina'. When he refused to pay the money, the woman started threatening to implicate him in a false case, the Mahant alleged. He along with other seers met the Kotwali in-charge in Mathura and demanded action against the woman.

Circle Officer Sadar Praveen Malik confirmed that the saints including Maharaj have lodged a complaint against the accused woman who filed a case against him accusing him of sending nude photos to her on WhatsApp and using abusive language against her in the meeting of saints. The case was registered at the police station in Vrindavan.