Mathura: An advocate from Mathura waged and won a legal battle in the Consumer Forum after a 22-year fight against Indian Railways for overcharging him Rs 20 in 1999. After more than two decades of fighting in court, the Consumer Forum has ruled in favour of the advocate. The matter dates back to December 25, 1999, when advocate Tungnath Chaturvedi, a resident of Gali Pirpanch of Mathura, reached Mathura Cantt railway station to take a train to Moradabad. He asked for two tickets for Moradabad at the ticket counter where the booking clerk charged him Rs 90 instead of Rs 70. At Rs 35 per person ticket, two tickets would have cost him Rs 70.

Advocate Chaturvedi asked for a return of Rs 20, but the booking clerk refused. Meanwhile, as his train had arrived at the station, Chaturvedi boarded and departed for Moradabad. He later filed a case in the Consumer Forum against Indian Railways for overcharging him. The general manager of North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur and the window booking clerk of Mathura Cantonment railway station were made parties.

After 21 years, the Consumer Forum gave a verdict in favour of advocate Chaturvedi and ordered railways to pay a refund of Rs 20, plus interest at 12 per cent a year, and compensation of Rs 15,000. The Consumer Forum has ordered the railways to pay the amount within 30 days. "It took time to get justice. But I am satisfied that the decision against the illegal thing has finally come," said Chaturvedi.

He said that his family members and neighbours had insisted that he let go of the matter several times, but he continued his fight for justice. Chaturvedi's family and neighbours have expressed their happiness that the Forum delivered the verdict in his favour. One of his neighbours said one should always raise their voice against injustice.