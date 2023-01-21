Mirzapur (UP): In a shocking incident, a judge in Uttar Pradesh shot himself accidentally with his licensed revolver in the court as he was wearing his gown on Saturday. Additional District Judge Talewar Singh was injured when his gun went off while he was putting on his gown inside his chamber in the Mirzapur Court Complex.

The judge sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to a local hospital in the city where doctors removed the bullet and provided other necessary treatment to him. Mirzapur Police said the judge was wearing the court gown in his chamber when his licensed revolver mistakenly fell on the ground and went off.

Soon after the incident, there was chaos in the court premises as lawyers rushed to the judge's assistance and shifted him to the nearest hospital. Doctors say the judge is currently stable and out of danger.

"Today we received information that in the district court ADJ Shri Talewar Singh received a bullet injury. We rushed to the hospital where he told us that while wearing his gown in the chamber, his licensed revolver fell and he was hit with a bullet in his leg. Doctors have removed the bullet. The injured is stable. We will further investigate the matter along with the judiciary," said Shrikant Prajapati, ASP City.