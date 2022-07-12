Jhansi: A class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi received 31 stitches on Tuesday after she was attacked with a blade by an alleged stalker in the city's Mission Compound area on Monday night. As per the police, the victim received serious wounds on her neck and face. She was referred to the Jhansi Medical College by doctors after receiving primary treatment at the civil hospital.

A resident of Gwalior road, the student was going to tuition classes in the Compound area when the accused, identified as Danish Khan, attacked her with a blade. The attacker was stopped by a fellow student, who took the latter to the tuition centre in a severely injured condition. She was rushed to the hospital by a teacher. The victim's mother alleged that Danish had been stalking her daughter for two years, and used to repeatedly try to contact her.

Also read: Saharanpur district jail 23 inmates found HIV positive

Meanwhile, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Ray said that the attack took place following a disagreement between the two. "They had a dispute, after which Danish attacked her. The victim has sustained injuries and is currently admitted to medical college. She is out of danger. We spoke to the doctor in charge, and he noted that she would be discharged soon. We have formed a team to apprehend Danish. The investigation is on," he said.