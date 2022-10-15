Lucknow: IPS officer Manilal Patidar, who was absconding in a two-yr-old abetment to suicide case, surrendered in a court in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday, sources said. As per sources, the cop surrendered at the ADJ Court of Prevention of Corruption Act, Lucknow. Manilal, who was SP Mahoba at the time, was on the run since September 2020 after the death of businessman Indrakant Tripathi.

Indrakant had on September 7, 2020, complained to CM Yogi Adityanath and then DGP that Patidar was demanding a bribe from him. He was found in his car the next day shot in his throat and died on September 13 during treatment. An FIR was registered against five people including Patidar for abetment to suicide. However, Patidar was absconding ever since.

Patidar was suspended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a Vigilance inquiry was ordered against him. The UP DGP had also constituted an SIT to probe the matter. Pertinently, after Indrakant's death, five audio clips with conversations on bribes being allegedly demanded from stone traders by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar surfaced on social media.

According to the deceased stone trader's family, the audio clips pertaining to the phone calls made for bribes on behalf of Patidar. In one of the audio clips, a person who identifies himself as Ashu Bhadauria was heard talking to the victim's brother-in-law Brijesh Shukla. “I am Ashu Bhadauria calling from Mahoba. Where is your brother-in-law Indrakant?

Find out immediately. Tell him that Raja Sahib is angry. Wherever he is, ask him to call,” the man was heard saying in the audio clip. The trader's nephew, Abhinav Tripathi had alleged that Bhadauria was a confidante of the suspended SP and used to extort money for him from traders and had used Raja Sahib for Patidar.

Another audio clip, according to Abhinav Tripathi, was that of a conversation between a former MLA and his uncle, in which there is a talk over the SP taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The former MLA was allegedly heard saying that the SP wants Rs 15 lakh for every death in a stone mine and Rs 15,000 every month per mine. The ex-MLA had said he had complained to the DGP in this regard.

In other viral audio clips, traders were heard talking about "deals" with the suspended SP. On a complaint by the trader's brother Ravikant, a case was registered against Patidar, former Kabrai SHO Devendra Shukla, and two others -- Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt -- under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.