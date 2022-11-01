Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's statue was vandalised by some miscreants at Indira Gandhi Park in Aliganj in UP's Banda district. The Congress party activists, who went to pay a tribute to the former PM on her death anniversary on October 31, first noticed the vandalized statue. They launched immediate protests at the place.

A team of police officials led by Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated Congress workers. Rajesh Gupta, Congress party leader, accused the ruling party leaders of playing a role behind this. "Had it been the death anniversary of some religious leader, the ruling party activists would have raised a huge and cry and started cleaning the entire area by now. The statue was covered with black paint and even the podium was broken. If action is not taken against these miscreants, we will come out on the roads to stage a protest," he said.

Dixit, former district president of the Congress, said 'It is a very shameful act. We came here to pay tribute to the former PM but vandalising statue of the iron lady on her martyrdom day is condemnable." On the other hand, CO Ambuja Trivedi said," The police reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident. Further investigation will be done and action will be taken accordingly."