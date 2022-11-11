Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of alleged unfair medical practice, a home guard has accused doctors of a private hospital in Aligarh of removing one of his kidneys in the name of surgery for removing kidney stone. This has been down without consulting him or his family members. The home guard belongs to Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant home guard, Suresh Chandra, said that he came to know about loss of his kidney almost eight months after undergoing surgery for removal of kidney stone. He is working as a home guard at District Magistrate's residence in Kasganj.

Narrating alleged injustice, Suresh Chandra said "I got to know about a stone in my left kidney after an ultrasound was done on April 12, 2022. Kidney stone removal operation was done at Pari hospital in Aligarh on April 14, 2022. Almost eight months after the surgery, I felt pain in my stomach after which I got an ultrasound done at the same hospital again. In the ultrasound report, it was found out that my left kidney was missing."

Also read: KIMS Doctors remove 5-foot-long Bamboo Pole from patient's chest

Suresh further said that "Ranbir Chauhan, an employee in the Ultrasound center had suggested I get the kidney stone removal operation done at Pari hospital. Chauhan also asked me not to worry about money." The aggrieved complained formally to Chief Development Officer of Kasganj, Sachin.