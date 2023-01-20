Prayagraj: Hindu religious leader Swami Abhimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday termed his new organisation, the 'Dharma Censor Board', as 'complementary' to the existing Central Board of Film Certification. The novel body will seek to advise the Dharmik society, and also plans to release its own disclaimers to the people based on reviews of films from its own group of 'experts', the seer said.

"The board will have a dedicated office and recognition in society. We will issue certificates, based on which viewers will be able to decide whether they want to watch a particular film or not. On the very day of the release, our experts will watch the film in question and if they feel it is inappropriate, they will warn the audience. This is done as being witness to any improper scene amounts to sin, and it is our duty to protect all Dharmic audiences" he noted.

Addressing the media at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagrah, the seer also said that filmmakers are expected to not to include scenes and dialogues "criticising, disrespecting or ridiculing Sanatan Dharma" in their films. "The guidelines are based on the policy of 'jhonko, toko and roko' (talk, intervene, stop)," he said, adding that if the filmmakers do not pay heed, legal route will be adopted. "A legal cell has also been created for this," he said.

"At present, films passed by the censor board set up by the government have been found carrying scenes that hurt the sentiments of people. We have repeatedly asked for a religious person to be included in the censor board but this demand has not been accepted. This is why we had to constitute our own board," he also said.