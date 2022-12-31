Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI inquiry against Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Vinay Kumar Pathak, in a corruption case, sources said on Saturday. It is learnt that the Yogi Adityanath government has written a letter to the Centre asking for a probe into the charges against Pathak by the federal probe agency.

The UP government's recommendation comes two months after a case was booked against Pathak and his aide Ajay Mishra at Indiranagar police station. The complainant David Mario Danish, MD of Digitext Technology India Private Limited, the company which conducts examinations at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University Agra, has accused Pathak of demanding commission for releasing bills at the varsity through his aide Mishra.

Mishra and two others have already been arrested by the STF (special task force) set up by the government in this regard. The STF had also summoned Pathak for questioning in the case, but he did not turn up. The opposition in UP led by the Samajwadi Party has cornered the government as to why Pathak has not been arrested in the case.

In his complaint, David Mario Danish said Pathak called him to his residence in Kanpur and demanded commission in return. Later, through Ajay Mishra he took a bribe of Rs 1 crore and 41 lakh as commission in three installments, Danish alleged.