Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council on Tuesday increased the working hours in the madrassas (Islamic seminaries) by one hour, making it six hours instead of five. According to the new timetable, the madrasas will open at 9 am with the national anthem and prayers and the teaching work will continue till 3 pm.

Talking to ETV Bharat, UP Madrassa Education Council President Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the Yogi government is 'constantly striving to provide a better education system in madrassas and to improve the quality of education'. "The madrassa used to operate from 9 am to 2 pm before, noe the time will be extended by one hour," Javed said.

“The Madrassa Education Council has taken this step to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a laptop in one hand and Qur'an in the other hand for the children of the madrassas,” he said. Increasing the working hours was a step in that direction, he added. He further said that the national anthem will be sung compulsorily in madrasas with dua at 9 am and classes will be conducted till 3 pm.

Pertinently, in March this year, the Uttar Pradesh government made the daily recital of the national anthem mandatory at all the Madrassas in the state. The students in the madrassas are to mandatorily sing the national anthem along with the morning prayers before beginning their classes. The decision came almost five years after the board in 2017 had made the recital of the national anthem and hoisting of the national flag mandatory on Independence Day.