Ghazipur: Bulldozers rolled out to demolish jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's gang member and history-sheeter Kamlesh Singh Pradhan's residence in Ghazipur on Sunday. Prior to the demolition, a notice was issued to Pradhan. Later, the tenants, who are staying in Pradhan's house located near Phullanpur railway crossing, were informed on Saturday.

Orders from the District Magistrate of Ghazipur were also taken for the demolition. Notably, the GST office was functioning from one of the floors of Pradhan's building. Hence, all goods from the place were shifted to Ghazipur's RTI hostel. This was done by taking the Additional Commissioner into confidence.

Earlier, PTI reported that a two-storeyed house located in UP's Mau district that belonged to Mukhtar Ansari's sons was demolished. This was done since the map of the building was not approved by the authorities, the police said. The demolition of the house owned by Abbas and Umar Ansari started on Friday and was completed a day later, Circle Officer Abhay Singh said. The demolition was done on orders from the District Magistrate.

"The land on which the house of Abbas and Umar Ansari was built belongs to someone else. Apart from this, the map of the house was also not passed by the authorities," the official said to PTI. The building that was demolished was located in Jahangirabad locality that falls under the Dakhin Tola police station area. Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who is an MLA of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Mau, is presently in the Kasganj district prison for the last three months. He has been accused in a money laundering case.