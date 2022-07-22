Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State government has gifted its state employees by increasing the dearness allowance by 3%. The CM office itself has shared this information by tweeting. The CM office tweeted, 'UPCM @myogiadityanath has decided to increase the rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief from 31% to 34% that will be applicable from January 01, 2022, keeping in view the wider interest of the state employees.

It has been a long pending demand of the State Employees Joint Council. Recently, the President of the Council, JN Tiwari, had also given a representation to the Chief Secretary regarding the hike, after which this announcement has been made by the government.

According to the information, it will benefit about 22 lakh government employees of the state.