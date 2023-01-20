Jhansi: A girl, who changed her gender to a man in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, approached the court after her girlfriend denied marrying him after undergoing sex change surgery. it is learnt that two girls vowed to be partners throughout their journey. According to the advocate Bhagwat Sharan Tiwari, a girl from Jhansi, Sana Khan fell in love with Sonal Srivastava. The girl said that in order to live together, one of the two must be a man. She said that if Sana wants to spend her life with her, then she has to change her gender. Sana Khan obliged and underwent an operation at Gangaram Hospital in Delhi and changed her gender.

Sana changed her name to Suhail Khan. In the meantime, Sonal Srivastava got a job in a hospital. There Sonal fell in love with someone and started to keep aloof from Sana nee Suhail Khan. According to advocate Bhagwat Sharan Tiwari, after a few days Suhail Khan met his girlfriend and reminded her of the promise to marry him. He reminded her about the sex change operation, but to no avail.

Summons were sent to Sonal Srivastava from the court, but Sonal refused to accept the summons. After this warrant was also sent, Sonal Srivastava did not appear in court. After this non-bailable warrant was issued in the name of Sonal. On January 18, the police arrested Sonal Srivastava from her brother-in-law Manish Garg's house and produced her in court. She was sent for a medical examination before the procedure. However, Sonal was granted bail on January 19. The next hearing on this issue will be taken up on February 23. Sana Khan said that she has spent Rs 6 lakhs on the surgery.