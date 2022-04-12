Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A known gangster in Uttar Pradesh seems to be enjoying the internet and the world of social media from behind the bars. Amit Malik aka Amit Bhura, 37, is languishing in the Patiala Jail but is still active on Facebook as he often posts poetry and photographs of criminals who were killed in police encounters on the social media platform.

Bhura, who was imprisoned in Patiala Jail at the age of 30, is a long criminal record with robbery and murder charges against him. Police had even announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for him. Born to Yashpal Malik at Sarnavali village of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Malik was given the name Bhura because of his light skin.

At the age of 16, he stole the bike of a mobile shop owner but was caught. After coming out of jail in 2002, he became more furious than ever. He got along with the notorious gangster brothers of Muzaffarnagar, Neetu Kail and Bittu Kail, with whom he killed the medical store owner Vineet, on whose testimony he was jailed. Bhura came in contact with the dangerous mafia of western UP led by Sunil Rathi.

At the behest of Rathi, in the year 2002, Amit Bhura killed another gangster Uday Veer Kala. In 2004, Dharmendra Kirthal, a big criminal of Baghpat, was attacked in broad daylight in his village. Dharmendra Kirthal survived the attack but three people including his father, and uncle died. This incident shook the Uttar Pradesh police. IPS Navneet Sekera was entrusted with the task of eliminating the gang involved in the murder. Sekera eliminated all the gang members except Bhura who managed to escape.

Bhura's hunger for crime and money made him rob vehicles. He even robbed toll plazas thus directly challenging the police. The police wanted to nab Bhura at any cost. The Uttar Pradesh police made a member of the Bhura gang an informer. On February 2, 2010, based on a tip-off Delhi Police caught Bhura as he reached Karkardooma to rob a toll booth.

In 2011, Bhura was brought to Delhi's Rohini District Court and was accompanied by a constable and two other police personnel. After Rohini court, Bhura had to go to Ghaziabad court. By bribing the policemen, Bhura persuaded the constable to drive him away and let him meet his girlfriend. However, Bhura escaped from police custody. More than 100 cases had been registered at the police stations of Delhi, Janakpuri, New Friends Colony, Kirti Nagar, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Kotwali, Muzaffarnagar city, Shamli, Faguna, Baghpat, Gurdaspur, and Dehradun police stations. Among them, a case of robbery of Rs 15 lakh of a sugar mill in Bareilly is also registered.

When the most wanted Amit Bhura escaped from police custody in Dehradun, there was a stir in UP, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. After breaking every siege of the police of the three states, Bhura reached Punjab with his partner Sachin Khokhar. On April 4, 2015, Punjab police nabbed Bhura along with his accomplice.

Also Read: Irked over 'unpaid dues', employee steals employer's motorcycle