Meerut: Police booked former BSP minister Haji Yakub Qureshi, along with seven others, including his two sons under the Gangster Act for alleged illegal meat packaging at Yakub's factory on Hapur Road. Ever since a raid on the meat processing factory on March 31, 2022, on Hapur road, police was on the lookout for Yakub and his family members.

Also read: Meat factory owned by BSP leader Haji Yakub raided in Meerut

According to sources, after the permission of the DM on Thursday, a case under the Gangster Act has been registered against Yakub Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Firoz and two others at Kharkhoda police station late at night. Police have already announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Haji Yakub's head and his two sons Imran and Firoz.

It is said that authorities might issue orders over the confiscation of Yakub's property at any time. The administration has identified Yakub's two houses, a factory and two luxury vehicles. Yakub is accused to be involved in the illegal packaging of meat at his factory on Hapur road. The factory was raided by a joint team of the police, the Department of Legal Metrology, the Pollution Board and other departments following the complaints that the factory's licence had expired, but processing/packaging of meat was still on.

Police filed a chargesheet against 17 accused, including Yakub, his wife and his two sons in the case. His wife Sanjeeda has been granted bail from the court, while properties of Yakub, Firoz and Imran have been attached. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries.