Amethi: Police on Monday registered a case against BJP leader Sudhanshu Shukla for allegedly beating up a Dalit sewage worker. The victim alleged that Shukla, District General Secretary, who is said to be close to Union Minister Smriti Irani abused and assaulted him on Sunday evening while he was holding hoardings of Durga Puja.

The victim alleged that despite lodging a complaint, police tried to hush up the case given Shukla's political connections. However, on Monday, the victim's fellow workers staged a protest against police inaction and demanded an FIR against Shukla. Facing heat, the police lodged a case against Shukla and five unidentified people in the case following a complaint by the victim Dalit at Amethi police station.

Meanwhile, two leaders of the BJP Yuva Morcha were expelled after the case was registered against Sudhanshu Shukla. District President Vishwav Mishra issued a letter and expelled BJYM's Mahesh Soni and city president Kamal Agarhari from the party for indiscipline. BJP district president Durgesh Tiwari levelled counter-allegations on the Nagar Panchayat saying the workers vandalised the hoardings of PM Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Ambedkar square in Amethi saying the BJP partymen will never tolerate it.

He said that the incident has been carried out under a well-thought-out strategy. “When the whole country was celebrating Prime Minister's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada', incidents like these are coming to the fore. The Bharatiya Janata Party Amethi condemns the action of the Amethi Nagar Panchayat. The way some people are trying to do politics after the incident is even more condemnable,” he said.