Shahjahanpur (UP): Two farmers tried to set themselves on fire here on Monday over alleged attempts by a private power company to grab their land but were stopped by police, officials said. One of the farmers alleged that he complained to officials about the issue but in vain.

Two farmers, Ratan Singh (85) and his son Kulvinder Singh (53) from Vijaura Bijoria village, poured kerosene on themselves in the Khutar area to set themselves on fire. However, policemen present on the spot managed to snatch the matchbox from them in time, Station House Officer of Khutar police station Dhananjay Singh said.

The policemen were accompanying the naib tehsildar and a revenue department team that visited the farmers' field on the directions of the sub-divisional magistrate, he said. While Ratan is undergoing treatment at the primary health centre in Banda, Kulvinder has been admitted to the Shahjahanpur medical college, he added.

Dr Rizwan Khan at the Banda primary health centre said when Ratan and Kulvinder poured kerosene on themselves, it entered their eyes and stomach through the mouth, causing their blood pressure to increase. Kulvinder alleged that officials of the private power company laid a cable in his farm without informing him. He claimed he complained to officials but the matter was not heard. On Monday, the naib tehsildar came along with police and his farm was being forcibly occupied when he and his father decided to take the extreme step, he claimed. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Upadhyay said the matter is being probed. (PTI)