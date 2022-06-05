Hapur: The owner and operator of the factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a boiler explosion has claimed at least 13 lives, were arrested on Sunday after an FIR was registered against them. The former were identified as Dilshad and Wasim, respectively. A total of 20 people till now have sustained injuries because of the fire. The injured are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. According to the police, 11 out of the 13 deceased hailed from Bahraich (UP) and Bihar.

Dilshad and Wasim were booked under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (act endangering human lives) and 338 (causing grievous hurt). Six vehicles of the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which came under control after several hours. IG Praveen Kumar said the factory in question used to produce electronic goods.

Also read: Fire breaks out in godown in Ghaziabad, more than 12 fire tenders on spot

Police sources, however, said it was suspected that the facility was used to produce firecrackers. The factory is located in UPSIDC Industrial Area under the Dhaulana Police Station area. Around 30 people were working there at the time of the incident. Three police teams have been constituted to arrest all those accused in the incident. Bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.