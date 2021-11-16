Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, five Legislative Council members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday as the party has given a green signal for the leaders to join the party.

The party's Manifesto Committee will conduct its first meeting on Wednesday, which will be headed by Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. According to sources, many senior leaders from other parties are likely to join the BJP.

The BJP has given its approval to welcome SP Legislative Council members Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, BP Chand, Akshay Prasad and Singh Ram Niranjan Baba and many other senior leaders from BSP, including Brijesh Kumar Singh Prinsu, into its fold.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and BJP Vice-President Dayashankar Singh are luring the SP and BJP leaders, if these members join the BJP before the Assembly elections, the latter will receive a setback .