Mathura (UP): Nine years after a farmer died of electrocution, a local court here slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the electricity department. District Government Counsel (DGC) Shivram Singh on Friday said the incident occurred in Aurangabad area of the district in 2013. A farmer named Ramanlal was electrocuted while irrigating a field when an overhead power line snapped and fell, Singh said.

The farmer's wife and four daughters had appealed in the court against the officials of the electricity department. The court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Chaudhary slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the electricity department. Of the fine amount, Rs 3 lakh would be given to Ramanlal's wife and the remaining amount to the four daughters, Singh said. (PTI)