Sambhal: A couple died apparently due to suffocation as they slept while keeping a gas heater on in their room and their four-month-old child was found unconscious. Police said on Saturday that the incident took place in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

They further revealed that the deceased have been identified as Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23). Speaking to reporters Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said that Salam's father Allah Baksh informed the police about the incident.

Chandra also said that the incident came to light after the family opened the room the deceased were sleeping in when they saw that they were yet to wake up adding that the baby was found to be unconscious. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

" Prima facie, it seems that the couple died due to suffocation from the gas of the heater," Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said adding that a case will be lodged on the basis of the complaint by the family members of the deceased.