Ghaziabad (UP): Around 250 people of Ghaziabad's Wavecity police station area were shocked when they heard that thieves had taken away copper and other items fitted in an electric transformer on Monday night which led to the entire area plunging into darkness for the whole day on Tuesday. The unusual theft incident had a cascading effect. The electricity supply to to the whole area went for a toss.

Also read: Thieves steal transformers, 5 villages plunge into darkness in Bihar's Siwan

The police have lodged a case against unknown persons and claimed that they will be nabbed soon. The locals said that due to dense fog they could not spot the thieves and later recovered the dissembled transformer but the copper wires were missing. The electric department re-installed the transformer and reconnected the electric lines.