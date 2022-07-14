Gonda: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday arrested a cop who allegedly raped a woman repeatedly for three years on the pretext of marriage by hiding his religion. Identified as Washi Khan, the Sub-Inspector is learned to have passed himself off as Rinku Shukla and forced the woman to get abortions multiple times within the last two years, the police said.

Also read: Controversy over namaz in Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa

The victim lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, following which Khan was located and arrested in the Kotwali Nagar area of the city. An FIR was subsequently launched against the accused. Post allegation, Khan was suspended from his post by SP Akash Tomar. He will also face an internal enquiry, according to the police. In her complaint, the victim has alleged that the accused befriended her during one of her visits to the police station. After the drawn-out relationship, Khan refused to marry her when she demanded the same, and attempted to kill her by giving an ice cream laced with poison.