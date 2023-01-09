Maharajganj: A leave application written by a constable to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) on January 6 has gone viral on social media due to the uniqueness and honesty of the reason for seeking leave. The constable sought a week's leave as his wife was angry with him and was not picking up his call. Immediately after it , the ASP sanctioned him five days' leave.

The 2016 batch constable- Gourav Chaudhury - a resident of the Mau district and posted in Police Response Vehicle (PVR) at Nautanwa police station of the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district, wrote in his letter, "I have got married last month. Just after marriage I left my wife and joined duty. I had promised my wife that I would come to my nephews birthday on January 10. Now she is not picking my calls. Once I call her she gives the phone to my mother".

Chaudhury further requested to grant him a leave of seven days. However, the Additional Superintendent Atish kumar Singh of police granted him a leave of five days from January 10. Speaking on the occasion Singh said, "The leave is given to the police personnel is sanctioned on the basis of their need. We also see so that the normal work process is not hampered because of the leave. So it is designed in a manner so that there is a balance. The leave was granted to Gaurav on the basis of his requirement. He has been granted five days casual leave from January 10".