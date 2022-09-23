Ayodhya: After the dispute regarding the investigation of Madrasas in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the district administrations have started an investigation of Waqf properties on the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath. A total of 1,501 Waqf properties of Ayodhya were recorded at the district level which is coming under scrutiny on the instructions of the government in Faizabad, which was once the capital of Awadh.

The state government has directed all district magistrates and divisional commissioners to re-examine the records of all properties registered under Waqf since April 7, 1989. Instructions have been given to rectify the revenue records as per the prescribed procedure after re-examination.

As per the state government, the order for re-examination has been issued in the wake of complaints that many properties which were mentioned as "Usar, Banjar, and Bhita" in the revenue records were declared as Waqf properties under the 1989 mandate. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs had in February this year written to states regarding issues relating to the Waqf properties and had called for necessary directions to State Waqf Boards.

"Various Waqf properties have been illegally sold in collusion with the officials of the revenue department, Muttawalli and land grabbers. Most of the waqf properties have not been registered as "Waqf" in the revenue records and Muttawaiii in collusion with the officials of the revenue department has registered such waqf properties in their name and become the owner of waqf properties," the letter said.

"You are kindly requested to look into the matter and issue necessary directions to the State Waqf Boards, Revenue Departments, and other concerned authorities to make efforts that all the waqf properties in your state must be recorded as a 'Waqf' in the revenue records," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government started the process of conducting a survey of unrecognized madrassas earlier this month. The state government decided to conduct a survey on unrecognized Madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-government organization. The survey is being conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of madrassas.

All the district magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh were issued instructions regarding the survey. The government had given instructions for holding a survey of unrecognized madrassas by October 5. The teams include officials of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), and district minority officers.

Once the survey is conducted, the report is to be submitted to the additional district magistrate (ADM) who will present the consolidated statements to the DMs.