Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to former Chief Minister and Samajawadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to inquire about the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been admitted to the hospital for urine infection. The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was recently shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, is stable but he is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the party in a statement on Sunday.

Akhilesh Yadav along with wife Dimple Yadav, son Arjun, Mulayam's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav have also reached the hospital to visit Mulayam. Doctors are keeping an eye on Mulayam Singh's health. It is learned that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about the well being of his father.

He wished Mulayam a speedy recovery, sources said. The Chief Minister also spoke to the senior doctors of Medanta Hospital and asked them to provide the best possible treatment to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished a speedy recovery to Mulayam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

The sources further revealed that the Prime Minister said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inquired about Mulayam Singh's health. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

In Varanasi, Samajwadi Party workers under the banner of Babasaheb Ambedkar Vahini performed Adi Shakti Path Havan for the speedy recovery of Mulayam. Ambedkar Vahini general secretary Satya Prakash Sonkar said that Mulayam Singh Yadav is their guardian.