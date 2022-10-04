Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath temple here on the occasion of 'Navmi' and conveyed that the state government would continue to ensure safety for women.

According to an official statement, Adityanath mentioned about various steps being undertaken by the Central and the state governments for the welfare of women. The statement said, "Kanya Pujan has been a part of the tradition at Gorakshapeeth. As Gorakshapeethadhishwar, the Chief Minister performed all the traditions with full dedication."

"A huge 'Paraat' (large brass plate) was placed in front of the CM Yogi Adityanath and he washed the feet of nine girls and also of 'Batuk Bhairav', on that 'Paraat'."

