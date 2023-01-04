Lucknow/Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will participate in roadshows in Mumbai as part of the Global Investors Summit scheduled in February 2023, officials said. These roadshows, which are going to be held in nine big cities of the country from January 5 to January 27, will start in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, CM Yogi will participate in various programs to be held on January 4 and January 5. During his trip, he will meet the representatives of big industrial groups of the country and invite them to invest in UP, sources said. CM Yogi will fly from Lucknow to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. There in the evening, he will meet the people of Uttar Pradesh living in Maharashtra.

Yogi will also meet the artists and producers of the film industry there. It is learned that he will discuss the possibilities of Film City in Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM will also hold talks with bankers and people associated with the fintech sector on January 5 morning. During his participation, the representatives of Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Piramal Enterprises, Parle Agro, JSW Group, and Star and Disney Group will meet the CM.

The representatives of Hinduja Group, Hindustan Uni Liver, Adani Group, Hiranandani Group, Torrent Power, Wockhardt, Indian Merchants Chambers, Ruva Advisors, KKR India, Hinduja Group, Ever Stone Group, Hero Cycles, RPG Enterprise, L&T, Ramkey Group of Companies etc. will also meet the UP CM regarding the investment summit.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that after conducting the roadshows abroad, a positive message has gone from Uttar Pradesh to the whole world. “Along with foreign investors, we also have to contact the investors of our country. In order to solve the problems of the investors, investment cells must be formed in the concerned departments,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has held programs in 20 countries with the objective to attract investors ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit' in February 2023, according to officials. The countries where the UP government held road shows include Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada, a government official said.