Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed 'Jal Abhishek' with Kabul river water at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The water of the Kabul river sent by a girl from Afghanistan was mixed with Gangajal and then poured at the Ram temple construction site as per PM Modi's instruction.

The daughter of Afghanistan had requested PM Modi to anoint Lord Shri Ram Lalla with the water of the Kabul river. Following which the state Chief Minister performed the rituals during his Ayodhya tour today.

Yogi said, "the Afghan girl has sent the pain of all those girls and women living in the shadow of fear. I had the privilege of offering this water to Ram Lalla at the holy birthplace of Shri Ram. I have sympathy for all the girls of Kabul."

According to his proposed program, CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya at around 2 pm on Sunday. Where he was warmly welcomed by the district administration officials at Ayodhya airport, after which CM Yogi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by road. There he worshipped Ram Lalla and performed aarti and offered the Kabul waster to Ram Lalla with Vedic chants. Meanwhile, he also checked out the works of temple construction.

