Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk named after the legendary singer, who passed earlier this year, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. A video message of PM Modi will also be released on the occasion marking the 93rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

A 40 feet long Veena, a musical instrument weighing around 14 tons, has been installed on the Lata Mangeshkar square in Ayodhya. A large number of public representatives including Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Aditya Mangeshkar, Union Tourism Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, and State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh will be present at the occasion. Lata Mangeshkar's family has also been invited to the program.

Also read: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya on Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late singer on her 93rd birth anniversary. “There is so much that I remember... She has been showering affection on me in innumerable conversations. I am happy that today a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to her,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that besides the CM and other dignitaries, the seers of Ayodhya will also be present o the occasion. SSP Prashant Verma said that adequate arrangements have been put in place to regulate traffic. "Proper arrangements will be made to ensure that the visitors do not face any kind of trouble," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6 this year after multiple organ failures.