Ayodhya: Addressing people during the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogiadityanath has announced the distribution of free edible oil, pulses and salt along with grains to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, he also extends the tenure of free ration to the poor under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana' from November till Holi in March, 2022.

Now, under the scheme beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh will receive 1 kg edible oil, 1 kg pulses and 1 kg salt along with 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice after the UP CM made the announcement on the eve of Diwali. While Antyodaya cardholders will also get free sugar along with other rations.

A total of 15 crore people will be benefited from the scheme every month.

Speaking further, CM said, "five years ago the discussion over the Deepotsav celebration came into light and in 2017 my government decided to give a new identity to Ayodhya through Deepotsav celebrations. When the grand Shri Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya, it will be the best religious and spiritual city across the world,"

"I remember that in 2017, 2018, 2019 also the same slogan was echoing- 'Yogi ji do one work, build a temple.' Even then I was saying that the foundation stone is being prepared for the construction of the temple. Now the temple is being constructed, and the construction work can no longer be stopped," CM added.

As many as 9 lakh diyas were lit in Ayodhya on Wednesday during Deepotsav. The feat earned Ayodhya yet another Guinness Book of World Record.