Gazipur: A day after the mandate of singing the national anthem in Uttar Pradesh's Madrasas came into effect, a cleric in Muhammadabad, located in the Ghazipur district, has brought about an issue with the anthem, saying it amounted to praising Pakistan. He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rise above divisions and work for the state.

"I welcome the decision (to sing the national anthem) by our Chief Minister. However, I would like to draw attention to the line mentioning 'Sindh'. Pakistan is our enemy, therefore I cannot sing praises of 'Sindh' either. It should be replaced by something else. I respect the Chief Minister and his words, as he is not just the CM, but also a 'Mahant'. As a saint, his job is not to judge people as 'Hindu-Muslim' but as human beings.

I would further request him to rise above issues such as temples and mosques. I promise him that if he sheds a drop of sweat for us, we will each shed a drop of blood for him," Mawlana Anwar Hussain Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui further noted that he supported bulldozers being used against those encroaching public space, but said it affected the innocents as well. "I too want that bulldozer run on those who encroach upon spaces. However, I saw one sugarcane seller who kept crying, saying his supplies cost him Rs 80,000 and he would not be able to pay it back, not a single one of his words were heard," he further added.