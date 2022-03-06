Etah (Uttar Pradesh): An 11-year-old child has been attacked by a tiger in Nagla Samal village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Saturday.

A forest official said, "Footprints of the tiger were found in the fields at Nagla Samal village of Etah district from last three days. After the incident, villagers gathered with sticks in their hands and informed the Forest department."

The rescue team from Agra has been called to rescue the tiger, informed the forest department.