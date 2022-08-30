Moradabad: A case registered against 26 people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district for performing congregational prayers inside a house, was dismissed by the Moradabad Police on Tuesday following an investigation into the matter, the police said via a tweet.

It has been learned that the case, lodged by Chandrapal Adi, a resident of Dolhepur village under Chhajlot Police Station in the district, highlighted that an agreement had been reached between two communities in the village, which the congregational prayer had violated. The FIR, registered under section 505(2) of the IPC, included 16 named and 10 unnamed persons.

After the probe, however, the police informed that the case had been dismissed as it turned out to be baseless. "In Dolhepur, a complaint was lodged by plaintiff Chandrapal Adi regarding congregational prayers. Based on this, a case had later been registered. The probe was carried out by the respective CO (Circle Officer), which did not find any basis for the complaint. The case is therefore being expunged" Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal said regarding the matter.