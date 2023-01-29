Khushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): The decomposed body of a constable's wife has been found in a locked room even as the sister and mother of the deceased have accused the constable of murder. The incident took place in Bhainsa village in Kasaya block of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Wednesday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Soni Ansari. Her death surfaced at a time when complaints of 'Love Jihad' are being made against one particular community. The accused constable has been suspended based on the complaints of the family members of the deceased, the police officials said.

According to the police, Soni Ansari became friends with constable Roshan Rai on social media. They took a house on rent in Hetimpur and were in a live-in relationship for a year. In November 2022, the constable started moving away from his girlfriend. Then on November 23, the girlfriend appealed to SP Kushinagar for justice following which SP Dhawal Jaiswal called both of them. To calm the matter, both of them got married in a temple.

"Soni did a love marriage with constable Roshan Rai three months ago. However, even at that time, the matter was in the cognizance of all the top police officers. After marriage, Roshan Rai often used to beat Soni on the grounds of separation from religion. Information was given to the police regarding this, but justice was not done," said the deceased's sister Hajra. The body of Soni was buried in a canal as the locals refused space in the cemetery on grounds of her 'illegal' marriage.

"The last conversation with my daughter was on January 17. I have also tried to contact Roshan Rai but his mobile was switched off. Since then, I was continuously searching for my daughter and son-in-law. But on Wednesday evening, the police went to his house in Hetimpur and found my daughter's body in a locked room," said the deceased's mother.