Saharanpur: The body of a madrasa student, who was missing since Monday, was discovered on Tuesday morning at Sampla village under Deoband Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The body, with its throat slit, was discovered by locals early in the day when they were going to the fields, according to the police.

"The 13-year-old had left the madrasa to go home on Monday evening, but never reached home. The search was on to identify the culprits, who murdered the boy," SSP Vipin Tada said. CCTV cameras in the village will be examined, he said. The dog squad and the forensic team are both at the spot and will conduct a probe into the murder, he added. The boy's friends are being questioned. The body has been shifted for conducting the post-mortem and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's relatives, the SSP also said.

