Muzaffarnagar: Blackened pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were pasted on the wall of a passenger shed in Chaurawala village in Jansath tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district by some miscreants on Tuesday. Miscreants tampered with the pictures in an attempt to spoil the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by blackening them.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, BJP leaders demanded action against the guilty in the case. BJP leaders Mehtab Gurjar and Jaikaran Gurjar said that some mischievous elements were trying to spoil the atmosphere of the village by doing such an act. Since then, there is resentment among BJP leaders and workers.