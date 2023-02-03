Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four seats out of five in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) biennial election in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party faced defeat in all five seats, whereas an independent candidate won one. BJP has won the Bareilly-Moradabad block graduate seat, Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate seat, Kanpur-Unnao graduate block, and Jhansi-Allahabad teacher block seat, while the independent candidate has won the Kanpur teacher's block seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr. Jaipal Singh Busy has won the Moradabad block graduate election by defeating SP candidate Shiv Pratap Yadav by a margin of 51,257 votes as he got 66,179 votes while SP's candidate got only 1,4922 votes. Singh Busy has won the seat for the third time in a row.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Jaipal Singh Busy dedicated his victory to his party and its workers. Expressing his gratitude, he offered thanks to the graduate voters. Besides, BJP's Devendra Pratap Singh has defeated SP candidate Karunakant Maurya in the Gorakhpur Faizabad's graduate block seat. He won by a margin of 17,562 votes. On the other hand, BJP candidate Arun Pathak defeated SP's Kamlesh Yadav by 9331 votes in the Kanpur-Unnao graduate block seat.

BJP's Babulal Tiwari has won the Jhansi-Allahabad teacher block seat after defeating independent candidate Dr. Suresh Tiwari by 1,403 votes. However, on the Kanpur teacher block seat, BJP faced a defeat from the independent candidate Raj Bahadur Chandel. The election remained a major set for SP, the prime opposition party in the state as it failed to win a single seat.