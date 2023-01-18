Hardoi (UP): A 47-year-old married BJP leader has allegedly eloped with the 26-year-old daughter of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The bizarre case has put fresh embers under the burning political cauldron between the two parties.

Police, according to news agency IANS, has lodged an FIR in the matter and the BJP has expelled the leader for ‘indulging in anti-party activities’. The accused leader Ashish Shukla eloped with the SP leader’s daughter who is only 26. Shukla is married and has a 21-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. According to sources, the two eloped when the girl’s family fixed her marriage. BJP’s Hardoi district media in-charge Gangesh Pathak told reporters that Ashish Shukla was the party’s city general secretary.

“Due to laxity in work and conduct against the policy of the party, the post has been taken away and his primary membership has also been canceled. Shukla has nothing to do with the party now. The police are completely free to take action against Ashish,” he said. An investigation is underway into the matter.