Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled the minority leader from Prayagraj Rahil Hasan after his brother's name surfaced in Umesh Pal's Murder. The party has also disbanded the committee of the Minority Cell in Prayagraj. An FIR has been registered against Mohammad Ghulam, brother of Rahil Hasan, the Metropolitan President of Minority Cell, in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ghulam is the alleged shooter in the murder case. He is also absconding since the incident. The UP STF has also detained Ghulam's brother, Rahil Hasan for questioning in the case. Sources said that Rahil Hasan is in the custody of the investigating agency for the last few days. Soon after the name of Rahil Hasan's brother surfaced in the case, the political opponents of BJP started targeting the party over the matter.

Under pressure from the opposition, the BJP decided to expel Rahil from the party. Metropolitan President Ganesh Kesarwani besides expelling Rahil from the party also dissolved the entire committee. Kesarwani claimed that the committee of the Minority Cell was disbanded even before the shootout case. A week before the Umesh Pal shootout case, Rahil Hasan had organised a programme for minister Danish Azad Ansari in the BJP office.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead on February 24, along with his security personnel. A total of 13 shooters have been identified so far in the Umesh Pal murder case. Former MP Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in Gujarat jail, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, and 11 others were booked following a complaint lodged by slain Pal's wife. The authorities on Wednesday and Thursday demolished the houses of journalist Zafar Ahmad and Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Atiq Ahmed, respectively.