Bagpat: A case was registered against Ashwani Tyagi, BJP vice president of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday after a female doctor at a Community Health Centre in the district complained of misbehaviour by the legislator. The incident is learned to have taken place at the Pilana Primary Health Centre when the doctor was in her chamber treating another patient.

Tyagi entered the chamber and upon a request to display the appointment slip allegedly misbehaved with the doctor, according to the police complaint. Receiving news of the incident, several other medical practitioners in the PHC left the facility and went to Singhawli Police Station in the area to protest.

Baghpat Circle Officer Sadar Devendra Sharma reached the PHC and probed the incident. The case was registered against Tyagi under sections 504, 353 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code.