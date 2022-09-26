Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan returned the Y category security provided to him by the Yogi Adityanath government. Azam Khan's MLA son Abdullah Azam has also gone 'missing' without informing the security personnel. Khan had recently asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide him Z category security.

According to the police, Azam Khan was admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on September 23 where he asked the security personnel to return to UP without giving any reason, after which the police has no information about him. Besides Azam Khan, his son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, too, has 'disappeared' without informing the gunman provided to him, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Rampur Dr Sansar Singh said that the father-son duo will be provided adequate security if they need it. Khan had in July asked the Uttar Pradesh government to return his Z category security detail. Speaking to the media, Khan said he and his family receive many threats, adding that the current Y category security was of no use to him.

"I have received many threats, along with my family members. I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government to return my 'Z' category security. Right now I have 'Y' category security, which is of no relevance," he said. Notably, the security detail of various MLAs was reduced after a meeting of the Security Committee, which took place in 2017, soon after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in UP.

The list included Khan as well, who had protested against the move in 2019 by walking around without a gunman. The problem was sorted after the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh police. Under the Y category security, 11 police and paramilitary personnel are deployed, while in Z category, the number rises to 28.