Kanpur (UP): An autopsy of a trader who died in police custody has confirmed 24 injury marks, signalling "extreme level of torture" meted out to him, a doctor said here on Thursday. Additional SP (Rural) Ghanshyam also said that the autopsy performed by a panel of three doctors had confirmed that Balwant Singh (27) had died due to shock as a result of anti-mortem injuries.

Anti-mortem injuries refer to those injuries that were sustained before death, experts say. "The post-mortem findings confirmed that the victim had about 24 anti-mortem injuries including on chest, face, thigh, legs, hands and soles," said a doctor associated with the panel on condition of anonymity. The autopsy findings contradict police version that Singh had complained of chest pain, and that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the custodial death case against SHO Shivli, Circle Officer Rania, Special Operation Group (SOG) chief, In-charge of police outpost, and a constable apart from a duty doctor at the district hospital. The SIT, formed on Wednesday, composed of two COs and two Inspectors. It has been asked to arrest all the suspended cops who are absconding, she added. Six more police teams have been formed to assist the SIT to nab all the absconding cops including SHO Shivli Rajesh Kumar Singh, CO Rania Shiv Prakash Singh, Sub-Inspector Prashant Gautam, who was SOG chief, and Gyan Prakash Pandey, an outpost In-charge, a constable Mahesh Gupta attached with SOG, and those whose involvement found in the case, she said further.

The District Magistrate has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter to ascertain the circumstances which led to the death of Balwant Singh. Angad Singh, an aggrieved family member, has lodged an FIR with Raniya police against five policemen and a duty doctor at the district hospital. The FIR has been registered under IPC's section 147 (rioting), 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The FIR stated that Balwant, accompanied by his cousin Guddu, was on his way to home when some policemen intercepted Balwant and forcefully made him to sit in their vehicle. The FIR discarded SP's claims that Balwant had himself walked to police station on Monday for recording his statement regarding a loot incident. (PTI)