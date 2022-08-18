Lucknow: Nadeem, the alleged Jaish terrorist arrested from Saharanpur, had considered himself a Ghazi. In any case, he wanted the rule of Islam in India. At the same time, Habibul alias Saifullah, arrested from Kanpur, wanted to kill each and every infidel (non-Muslim). These revelations have been made during the first day's interrogation of UP ATS when the agency questioned Nadeem, Habibul, and Sabauddin about their plans said police.

The UP ATS started questioning the three alleged terrorists at 11 am on Wednesday at the ATS headquarters. The agency interrogated Nadeem, Habibul and Sabauddin by holding them in separate interrogation rooms. According to ATS sources, while Nadeem and Habibul were sitting in the room fearlessly, Sabauddin appeared in a state of shock. UP ATS had first asked many questions related to the personal life of all three. All the below questions were asked to determine their psychological state.

They were asked about their family members and their whereabouts. What businesses were their families involved in and how did they earn their livelihood? They also asked if their houses where owned by them or rented by someone else. Inquiries regarding their bank accounts and their family members bank accounts besides their educational qualifications were also sought.

They were asked about their previous jobs and businesses, and people they were friends with or are still in touch with. Whether they can operate electronic gadgets and do they own any, how many SIM cards do they own and how did they acquire them? And were also asked about their traveling patterns.

According to sources, Habibul answered every question asked about his personal life and said that no infidel (non-Islam) has the right to live. He said that he wanted to kill every infidel so that Islam can rule India. He said that one day there would be a final war with India and in that war the rule of Islam would be established by defeating Hindus.

According to sources, Nadeem, who was arrested from Gangoh in Saharanpur, and as the interrogation began, said that he is a Ghazi (fighter for the expansion of Islam). He said that atrocities are being committed against Muslims in India, and Allah has chosen him to bring them justice and he will do it at any cost. He said that if he established the rule of Islam in India, then he would be blessed with heaven.

According to the sources, Nadeem told in the interrogation that to get justice for the Muslims, a "Bhaijaan" has been sent to help him. Whatever he orders, Nadeem will execute it at any cost. Nadeem also said that he himself wanted to behead Nupur Sharma. He said that he was trying to do something for the last 3 years so that he becomes an example for the people of his community. But he was not getting a target. "Bhaijaan" had also stopped him from doing anything. When the ATS asked Nadeem the name of the "Bhaijaan", he did not give any answer.

According to sources, when the interrogation of Sabauddin started, he gave only a few answers to personal questions. After that he remained calm. Not only this, many times he started crying while talking about his family members. However, when asked questions about the "Masters" in Syria, he admitted to being in contact with Abu Bakr.

UP ATS arrested Sabauddin from Mubarakpur, Azamgarh on 9 August. Sabahuddin was associated with the ISIS organization and was planning a big attack on RSS and BJP leaders. On August 12, Nadeem, a terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, was arrested in the Gangoh area of ​​Saharanpur. Nadeem was planning a 'Fidayeen' attack, for which he was taking training in making bombs and guerrilla attacks. He had also found many targets including Nupur Sharma.

On August 14, a day before Independence Day, due to the input received from Nadeem, his fellow, Fatehpur resident Habibul Islam alias Saifullah was arrested. Habibul used to make virtual IDs and give them to his 'Masters' sitting in Pakistan. Habibul also used to sit in India and provide fake Gmail IDs and social media accounts to terrorists in Pakistan, through which Pakistan used to incite the youth of India for Jihad by running its agenda. UP ATS has 12 days of custody for remand of Sabauddin arrested from Azamgarh and 10 days for Nadeem and Habibul alias Saifullah.