Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an international human trafficking gang and has arrested 9 people on Monday. The gang used to create fake documents to the citizens of Bangladesh and Myanmar and used to give them a fake Hindu name in India. The gang used to collect lakhs of rupees from people for making fake documents and smuggling.

Inspector General of Police ATS GK Goswami told, "The ATS has exposed the human trafficking gang who make fake passport and other documents by giving a fake Hindu name to the citizens of Bangladesh and Myanmar. 9 people including the kingpin of this gang have been arrested. 9 other people of this gang have been arrested earlier."

He said that this gang used to illegally bring the citizens of Bangladesh and Myanmar to India and depicts them as citizens of India through fake documents. They then charged lakhs of rupees to send them abroad. Further action is being taken after arresting them.

IG ATS GK Goswami told reporters, "About two months ago, the ATS had exposed the international gang. They used to send Bangladeshi citizens to India by making fake documents. On the basis of this information and the information received from surveillance, on Sunday, the Varanasi team and other officials brought 8 people to Kanpur in Sealdah Express. All of them were residents of Bangladesh. They had their fake passports with fake Hindu names. Identity cards with old names have also been recovered from them. Another team has also arrested the gang's kingpin Mahfuzoor Rehman."

He told that fake SIM cards, fake passports and other documents have been found from all of them.

He told that a team of ATS Headquarters and ATS Kanpur field unit has arrested eight people from Kanpur railway station, while the main accused has been arrested from Kolkata, who is being brought to Lucknow. So far 18 people have been arrested in this whole case.

IG ATS said that the people arrested were Mahfuzoor Rehman, Asidul Islam alias Vijaydas, Hussain alias Manik Dutta, Alameen alias Rajesh, Zaibul Islam alias Govinda, Jameel Ahmed alias Palash, Rajib Hussain alias Ajit Das, Sakhawat Khan alias Golak, and Alauddin Tariq aka Rinku Biswas.

