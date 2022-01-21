Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list has the names of three candidates. So far, the AIMIM has declared 24 candidates with the addition of three more candidates to the list, and it will be contesting in around 90 seats.

The party has meanwhile finalised Bhim Singh Balyan's ticket from Muzaffarnagar's Budhana seat in the fourth list and Haji Engineer Kumail Ashraf Khan as its candidate from Barabanki. On the other hand, the party has also given a ticket to Maulana Laik from Nanpara seat of Bahraich.

It has also fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

