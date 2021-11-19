Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An activist, who runs an NGO, has lodged a complaint at Ghazipur police station after her number appeared on several adult sites.

During America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, the woman had shared a post on the Facebook following which an objectionable comment was made on her post under the username Sakshi M.Sino.

According to the victim, she started getting calls and text messages from unidentified persons asking for sexual favours after this. One of the callers told her number is available on many dating apps. Even though she tried to block her number from sites, the problem persisted.

The victim, a resident of Indiranagar, runs an NGO and is an active social media user. For the promotion of her NGO, she had uploaded her number on social media platforms.