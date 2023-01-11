Sultanpur (UP): An MP-MLA court, on Wednesday, has sentenced six accused, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Anoop Sanda, to three months imprisonment in connection with demonstrations and road blockade over power and water crisis that took place 21 years ago in the district.

Along with a three-month jail term, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,500 on the accused. However, soon after the verdict, the court of special magistrate Yogesh Kumar Yadav granted bail to all the accused while giving them a chance to file an appeal in the higher court.

The matter is related to an incident in Kotwali Nagar on June 19, 2001. Anup Sanda, who later became an SP MLA and his partner Sanjay Singh, now Rajya Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party, protested by blocking the roads against the problem of indiscriminate power cuts and water problems in the city.

The police had registered a case against 10 named and 35 unknown accused, including Anup Sanda, Sanjay Singh, and former municipality president Bholanath Agarwal, on the complaint of the then SI Ashok Singh, who was posted in Kotwali Nagar.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Singh, Anup Sanda, Vijay, Kamal Srivastava, Subhash Chowdhary and Santosh Verma in the court, while the names of former municipality president Bholanath Agarwaljail, Premchandra Srivastava and Pannalal had been removed.

On Wednesday, all the six accused, including Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Anoop Sanda, appeared before the court where Singh said he will appeal against the judgement in the High Court.