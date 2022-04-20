Fatehpur: Five people died while 16 were injured in a bus carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur late on Tuesday night after their vehicle rammed into a tractor full of straw. The condition of five among the 16 injured, as per information, is said to be critical.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Fatehpur District Hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the accident, alongside directing for proper treatment of the injured. The procession was traveling from Kamalpur village of Kaushambi district to Mahteni village of Fatehpur.

Also read: Six killed, several injured in road mishap in UP's Deoria