Prayagraj: Two cases have been registered at Naini police station against 12 people, including the Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agricultural Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) for alleged irregularities in appointments and "misuse" of government funds. Navendu Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of the Prayagraj unit of STF, took the action.

The first FIR for "illegal" appointments has been lodged against 12 people, including Vice Chancellor R B Lal, and former and current office bearers of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS). According to the FIR, an audit found that between 1984 and 2017, recruitment for a total of 69 posts of professors, assistant professors, and associate professors was done without following the due process. It was alleged in the FIR that corrupt practices were adopted in these appointments by using forged records.

The second FIR was lodged regarding alleged irregularities in the financial arrangements, in which it has been said that the VC of the university and other administrative officers spent Rs 32 lakh without verification of grants. Apart from this, an additional payment of Rs 69 lakh was made on account of pay allowance, traveling expenses, pay fixation, increment, etc. Also, more than Rs 1.70 crore was paid directly to several firms, the FIR said.

Several university officials, including the VC, are already under police radar in connection with a case of mass "illegal" religious conversion. The case has been registered against Chancellor JA Oliver and his associates, Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajendra Bihari Lal, the then registrar Ajay Kumar Lawrence, Vice Chancellor Sunil B. Lal, the then Director HRM Binod Bihari Lal, Registrar Rabin L Prasad, the then Finance Director Stephen Das, Dean Dr. Mohd. Imtiaz, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sarvjit Herbert, the then Director HRM Rajan A. John, Office Superintendent Ashok Singh, Administrative officers, and other associates with them. This includes those who sanctioned illegal payments between 1984 and 2017. (With Agency Inputs)